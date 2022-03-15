The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,590 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,840 ($23.93) to GBX 1,590 ($20.68) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,663.33 ($21.63).

Shares of VTC stock opened at GBX 1,172.63 ($15.25) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,275 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,413.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82. The company has a market capitalization of £542.38 million and a PE ratio of 21.52. The Vitec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,040 ($13.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,661.06 ($21.60).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share. This is a boost from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Vitec Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

