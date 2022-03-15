The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Trade Desk reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.06. 268,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,006,442. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average of $80.52. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.14, a P/E/G ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.22.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

