The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,118 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.32.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

