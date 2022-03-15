The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 15,400 Shares

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $832,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of JOE opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 27.91%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $1,955,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in St. Joe by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 74,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in St. Joe by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in St. Joe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in St. Joe by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

St. Joe Company Profile (Get Rating)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.