The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Boosted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,542,869. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Shares of PGR opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.21. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.