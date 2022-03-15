The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.05 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $127.04 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $351.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.97.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

