The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Update

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the February 13th total of 6,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 940,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,505,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,707,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,548,000 after purchasing an additional 702,098 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,159,000 after buying an additional 687,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LSXMK traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.58. 726,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,424. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.19. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

