The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:GGT)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has decreased its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years.
NYSE GGT opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $11.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
