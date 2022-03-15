The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:GGT)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has decreased its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years.

NYSE GGT opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $11.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

