The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

