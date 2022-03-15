The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 0.5% over the last three years.

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

In related news, insider Kuni Nakamura bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 90,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

