The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Aaron’s has raised its dividend by 47.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Aaron’s has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $674.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 40,307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aaron’s by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Aaron’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 35,860 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

