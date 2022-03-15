TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Up 77.8% in February

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the February 13th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,237,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TSPG opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About TGI Solar Power Group (Get Rating)
