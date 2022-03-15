TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Up 77.8% in February

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the February 13th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,237,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TSPG opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get TGI Solar Power Group alerts:

About TGI Solar Power Group (Get Rating)

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc is a holding company. It intends to provide project management consulting, develop custom tools software. The firm’s services include project management, strategic alliances, IT services, international business, and software and app development. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in North Brunswick, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TGI Solar Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TGI Solar Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.