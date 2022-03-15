Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) to post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Textron reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

NYSE:TXT opened at $70.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.42%.

In other Textron news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Boston Partners grew its position in Textron by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,127,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,651,000 after buying an additional 176,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Textron by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,584,000 after buying an additional 1,027,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Textron by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,500,000 after buying an additional 242,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Textron by 7.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,509,000 after buying an additional 121,232 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Textron (Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.