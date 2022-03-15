Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TGH. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

TGH opened at $35.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.22. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 37.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Textainer Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Textainer Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Textainer Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Textainer Group by 128.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.