Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

TX has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised Ternium from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised Ternium from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. Ternium has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $56.86.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ternium will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ternium by 1,980.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Ternium during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ternium during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.