Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Up 6.1%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.31. 457,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 14,475,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

