Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Up 6.1%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.31. 457,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 14,475,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.98.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
