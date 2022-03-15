Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $43.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of Tenaris to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Tenaris stock opened at $27.51 on Monday. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth about $39,132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 460.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,457,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,251 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,478,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,465 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,511,000 after purchasing an additional 890,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,787,000 after purchasing an additional 707,390 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

