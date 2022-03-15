Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 562,500 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the February 13th total of 423,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of TPLWF stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Temple & Webster Group has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70.

Get Temple & Webster Group alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Temple & Webster Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.