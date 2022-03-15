Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Upgraded to Buy at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TIIAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.53) to €0.37 ($0.41) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC raised shares of Telecom Italia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.35 ($0.38) to €0.27 ($0.30) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telecom Italia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.71.

TIIAY opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

