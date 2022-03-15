Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives $136.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLTZY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a SEK 120 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
TLTZY stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.48. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.
