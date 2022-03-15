Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Technip Energies from €17.50 ($19.23) to €13.20 ($14.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS THNPF opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. Technip Energies has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

