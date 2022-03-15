TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Short Interest Up 34.8% in February

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,980,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the February 13th total of 9,630,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,350,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,402. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.70. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $56.88.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.708 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in TC Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 119,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 189,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,947,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $410,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.