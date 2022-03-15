Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Receives C$3.23 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.23.

TKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

TKO traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.46. 115,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,998. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$703.51 million and a PE ratio of 19.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.53. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.92 and a 12 month high of C$3.22.

In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$267,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,811,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,507,634.16. Also, Senior Officer Robert John Rotzinger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$228,750. Insiders sold a total of 436,400 shares of company stock worth $1,160,980 in the last 90 days.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

