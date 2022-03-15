Tarena International (TEDU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TEDU stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tarena International in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Tarena International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
