Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.88.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE TSM traded down $2.11 on Monday, hitting $99.30. 17,947,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,189,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.59 and a 200 day moving average of $118.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $98.62 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $514.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

