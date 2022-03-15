Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the February 13th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAIT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 81,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Taitron Components by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 72,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Taitron Components in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

