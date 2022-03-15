Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives €121.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €120.37 ($132.27).

SY1 has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on Symrise in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($146.15) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($145.60) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($116.48) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

FRA:SY1 traded down €1.30 ($1.43) on Monday, hitting €97.32 ($106.95). The stock had a trading volume of 604,525 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €109.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €117.50. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($80.75).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

