Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 33,003 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,003 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5,371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,803. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average is $74.16.

