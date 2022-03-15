Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $953,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $314.24. The company had a trading volume of 56,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,358. The firm has a market cap of $198.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.19. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.13 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,011,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.19.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

