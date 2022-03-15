Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 4,191 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,235,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 122,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 28,116 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 875.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

SPLV stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $64.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,373,194. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.37. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $56.21 and a 12-month high of $68.86.

