Swing 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00 (SWING)

Swing (SWING) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Swing coin can currently be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swing has a market capitalization of $224,009.51 and approximately $6.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swing has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 84.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

Swing (CRYPTO:SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,548,072 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Buying and Selling Swing

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

