Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 180 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 210 to SEK 180 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWDBY. SEB Equities cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 190 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. AlphaValue upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Pareto Securities upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a SEK 205 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.90.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 41.52%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.