SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Downgraded by TheStreet

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SSSS. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.02 million, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61. SuRo Capital has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

In other news, insider Allison Green purchased 5,860 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $74,773.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

About SuRo Capital (Get Rating)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.