Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.95) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SUPR. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 134 ($1.74) to GBX 140 ($1.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 140 ($1.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 136 ($1.77).

LON:SUPR opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.57) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 120.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 9.80. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 127 ($1.65).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a GBX 1.49 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

