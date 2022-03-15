Summit X LLC Trims Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Summit X LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,083 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,745,000 after buying an additional 82,281 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 14.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 184,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 16.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 863,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 40,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

