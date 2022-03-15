Summit X LLC Sells 2,818 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Summit X LLC lessened its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $45.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12.

