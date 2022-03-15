Summit X LLC Sells 1,697 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

MO stock opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

