Summit X LLC Has $563,000 Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Summit X LLC boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.97 and its 200 day moving average is $127.99. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.39 and a 12 month high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.18.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

