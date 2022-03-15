Summit X LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 32,546 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $182.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.55 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

