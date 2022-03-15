Summit X LLC Cuts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 53.4% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,323 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 178,998 shares of company stock valued at $41,252,644. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $193.12 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $190.22 billion, a PE ratio of 128.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

