Strong Trading Down 29.5% This Week (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $133.50 or 0.00338206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $18.46 million and $10.64 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044671 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.49 or 0.06522359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,535.56 or 1.00161765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00040939 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

