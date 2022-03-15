Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $127.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,670 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

