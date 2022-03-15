Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.43% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000.

Shares of IMTB stock opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.55 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25.

