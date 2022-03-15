Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.05% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $107.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day moving average is $90.81.

