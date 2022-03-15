Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $1,869.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,943.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,846.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,274.48 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,048.72.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,686 shares of company stock valued at $7,477,479. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

