Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after purchasing an additional 288,595 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $1,869,000. Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Macquarie lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.23.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

