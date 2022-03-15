Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 746 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALLGet Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.18% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PALL. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,350,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock opened at $222.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.67 and a 200-day moving average of $196.44. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $143.06 and a 1-year high of $298.21.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

