Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Strategic Education posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.87%. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $320,534.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Strategic Education by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Strategic Education by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.47. 225,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,490. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.80%.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

