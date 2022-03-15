StockNews.com Lowers Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Heartland Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded Heartland Express from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $20.07.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 11.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 13.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

