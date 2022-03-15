StockNews.com Downgrades Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Zumiez stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $929.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Zumiez by 1,149.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

